BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver has died more than a week after a crash on I-26.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a Ford SUV died on Thursday.

They say that person ran off the interstate near mile marker 192 and hit a tree on November 6th.

Paramedics transported the driver to Trident Medical Center where they later died.

The name of that victim will be released by the coroner’s office at a later time.