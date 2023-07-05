MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a car overturned on July 4th in Monks Corner.

According to Moncks Corner Police Department, a vehicle was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6:14 p.m. when it overcorrected and collided with another vehicle.

The vehicle struck was rolled and ejected its driver as a result of the crash.

The driver was transported to Trident Medical Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and MCPD closed Highway 52 at Gaillard Road while crews cleared the scene.

The roadway reopened at 7:30 p.m.