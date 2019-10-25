Driver exits vehicle with pistol in hand after speeding away from traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic stop turned into a dangerous situation for deputies in Berkeley County just before midnight Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said one of their deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated aggressively.

They said the deputy watched as the doors on the vehicle opened and all five occupants jumped out while the car was still in motion.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle exited holding a black semi-automatic pistol in his hand.

The driver, Rashid Fulmore, and two juveniles were apprehended, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.

He said Fulmore was arrested and charged with 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and simple possession of marijuana.

The two juveniles were released to their parents.