BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after colliding with a tree of Highway 45 in Berkeley County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2011 Buick 4-door was traveling south on Highway 45 near Turkey Pond Road when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers say the driver was killed at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.