BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a two-car crash on US 17 Alternate in Berkeley County.

Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Old Whitesville Road.

A 1993 Ford was attempting to make a left turn off Old Whitesville Road onto US 17-A northbound when the driver was struck by a Hyundai sedan traveling southbound on US 17-A.

The driver of the Ford was killed in the crash; the driver of the Hyundai was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.