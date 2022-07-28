SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports that one person is dead after a Wednesday night single-vehicle crash in Summerville.

According to SCHP, the crash happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Wildgame Road near Woodrow Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2003 GMC SUV was traveling south on Wildgame Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway and hit a tree.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The identity of the deceased victim is due to be released by the Berkeley County Coroner.

SCHP is investigating the crash.