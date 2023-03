BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcycle driver and passenger are dead after a crash Saturday night four miles north of Summerville.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on Cypress Campground Road when it ran off the road and hit several trees.

Officials say the crash happened at 8:49 p.m. near US 174.

The driver and a passenger were declared dead at the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.