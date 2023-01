BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Monday after a driver crashed into a tree off of Halfway Creek Road.

According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the call came in around 1:42 p.m. Arriving units found the heavily-damaged white pickup truck wrapped around a tree on the passenger side.

Via Cainhoy Fire Department

First responders said that the driver was not injured.

Berkeley County EMS, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.