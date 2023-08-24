BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) is hoping to crack down on dangerous driving in the Lowcountry by increasing patrols across Berkeley County this weekend.

Drivers should expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence along US-52, US-17A, SC-402, and SC-41 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) is part of a multi-agency effort to reduce the number of collisions and fatalities on South Carolina roadways.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police will work alongside local law enforcement with a special focus on DUI, speed, and aggressive and distracted driving. The State Transport Police will also focus on commercial motor vehicle violations.

According to SCDPS, there have been 37 traffic fatalities in the county so far this year.