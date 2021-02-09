During protest, family and friends call for new coroner’s inquest in the death of Kadie Major

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry mother is calling on the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office to launch a new inquest into the death of her daughter, Kadie Major, whose body was found near train tracks back in 2008.

The case was initially ruled a suicide; however, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis later reopened the case in 2018 and named Major’s husband, Aaron Major, as a person of interest in the case.

Her mother, Vicky Hall, now wants the coroner to change her daughters’ cause of death and open a new inquest. But Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, who stands by the ruling, said there would be no new witnesses to interview if he held a coroner’s inquest.

Oliver said he has reviewed the case with Solicitors in three different jurisdictions and stated there is no evidence that puts anyone else at the scene of the deaths.

Family and Friends of Kadie Major held a protest in front of the coroner’s office on Tuesday demanding that inquest and calling for justice in the case.

An inquest is for, if there’s a questionable manner of death, it’s for the public and the family and the victims to call an inquest where a jury of 12 members will decide the manner of death,” said Hall.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office turned their investigation over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Once SLED’s investigation is complete, Coroner Oliver said he will have some sort of response in the case.

There is no timeline for when that might be review will be completed.