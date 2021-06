SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The East Coast Party Band will perform a free concert July 3 as part of the Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads.

The concert will go from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the Village Green.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the family and (leashed) dog-friendly event.

In addition to enjoying the music, guests can purchase food and drinks from a variety of vendors and enjoy lawn games like bocce and cornhole.