Emergency crews respond to train vs vehicle crash in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a train versus vehicle collision in Goose Creek late Saturday night.

It happened off Highway 52 near St. James Avenue.

While it’s not yet clear how the collision occurred, a white truck was seen with heavy damage at the scene.

Officials say several individuals were sent to area hospitals for treatment with unknown injuries.

The Goose Creek Police Department, Goose Creek Fire Department, and Berkeley County EMS responded to the scene.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.