BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – An emergency railroad crossing closure in Berkeley County is expected to impact traffic later this week.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the crossing near Bushy Park Road and Cypress Gardens Road will be closed from Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. until Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

BCSO says that there will be signs in the area to direct traffic, and that all motorists “are REQUIRED to follow all signage in the construction areas.”