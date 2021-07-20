Employees, public invited to comment as Goose Creek PD undergoes accreditation assessment

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is set to undergo an assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The program “requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.”

To supplement the assessment, CALEA is offering employees and community members multiple opportunities to provide comment. The comments are limited to 10 minutes for the in-person and over-the-phone sessions, and “must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.”

A public information session being held at City Hall on Monday, August 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Comments will also be taken by phone on August 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The contact is Chief LJ Roscoe at (843) 863-5200.

Written comments can be submitted to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 22030 or www.calea.org