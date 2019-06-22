“Explosive Growth” leading to expansion of Berkeley County School District’s budget

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Berkeley County School District, explosive growth in the county is going to most likely add between $6 million and $8 million to the District’s budget this year.

This week the school board finance committee voted to recommend allocating the extra money to several projects such as: including reducing class sizes, increasing employees’ pay, and adding special education instructional assistants to all special education classrooms.

The recommendations will be presented to the full board June 25.