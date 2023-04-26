HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- Hanahan Middle School was placed on a temporary administrative lockdown on Wednesday morning after police say they were contacted about a concerning social media post.

Officers and staff from Berkeley County School District Security and Emergency Management responded to the school after becoming aware of a post on social media concerning the safety of the school, according to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD).

Authorities said an investigation found no evidence of a credible threat.

Two school resource officers will remain at the middle school for the rest of the day to “provide extra assurance to students, staff, and parents,” HPD said.