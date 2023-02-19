BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with East Berkeley Fire District responded to a house fire on Cainhoy Road Saturday afternoon.

According to East Berkeley Fire District, crews responded to reports of a fire in the 2200 block of Cainhoy Road in Huger at 2:45 p.m.

Reports say officials spotted smoke and flames upon arrival and quickly located fire on the back side of the house.

Crews evacuated the home just before the roof collapsed.

The fire was contained by 3:25 p.m.

The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter” to the occupants of the home.