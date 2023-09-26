BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that happened last month in the Nexton area.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch along Nexton Parkway, near I-26, during the early hours of August 15.

At the scene, deputies said they located a male who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Hunter Keith Baum. He died from his injuries several days later.

Baum’s family is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding the deadly shooting. Anyone who may have information on this case is encouraged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4169 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The investigation is ongoing.