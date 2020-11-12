Family still searching for answers after man killed during hit-and-run on US 52 in Berkeley County

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still searching for the person who struck and killed a person last month on Highway 52 in Berkeley County.

The crash happened in Saint Stephen during the evening of October 21st.

Cory Ellington was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle. Now, his family is desperately seeking answers as they work to find the person responsible.

“Cory was a loving person, a jokester; just fun to be around,” said Melissa Ellington Myers, the victim’s mother. “He was always the life of the party.”

Life has been hard for Ellington’s family in the days since the collision.

“When Cory for out my car at 7:35 on October 21, and he said ‘mama, I love you,’ I never knew that would be his last time that he would be able to tell me he loved me,” she said.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say 15 minutes later, at about 7:50 p.m., he was struck.

“He was walking right be Blanding Road, behind us, someone came and knocked him into the road and another car ran over him.” said Ron Bennett, Corey’s cousin.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run is believed to be a full-size pick-up truck with damage to the driver side.

“It has to be a lot of damage on that truck; if anybody tried to get it repaired somewhere, legally, they should be aware of it because of the damage.”

Corey’s grandmother, Shirley, said unfortunately this is not their first similar tragedy.

“Why it’s hard for me is my husband got killed and left on the side of the road also,” she said. “So, this is the second death just alike.”

She went on to say, “Even before this happened, and I was asking God ‘whatever you put upon us, let us be able to stand.’ So far, it’s hard, but we are standing. I’m asking God to give us the strength to go on.”

If you have any information regarding the hit and run, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.