Family wants Berkeley County coroner to open new inquest in the 2008 death of Kadie Major

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members are still searching for answers in the death of 26-year-old Kadie Major, a Lowcountry mother who was found dead near railroad tracks in January 2008.

Pregnant at the time, Kadie was found dead – believed to be hit by a train – in an area of Moncks Corner. Her 10-month-old daughter, River, was found dead in a nearby pond.

The case was initially ruled a suicide, but Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis later reopened the case in 2018 and named Major’s husband as a suspect.

Now, Kadie’s mother, Vicky Hall, would like the Berkeley County coroner to change her daughters’ cause of death. She also wants to see the coroner’s inquest.

“We were moving forward like we were going to get a change in the manner of death, and then everything stopped,” said Hall.

She does not understand how the sheriff has named a suspect, but the coroner’s office still says it was a suicide.

“You can’t have a suicide and a suspect. We feel it’s fair to Kadie, my daughter, to change this ruling. It’s a huge injustice to her to have it ruled a suicide,” Hall said.

She also wants Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver to hold a public coroner’s inquest.

“They can call everybody back on the stand. They can ask for the husband, his family, all the things that weren’t done- all the witnesses can be called, and it would be a public hearing.”

Coroner Oliver said there would be no new witnesses to interview if he held a coroner’s inquest. He also said that he’s reviewed the case with Solicitors in three different jurisdictions.

He said there is no evidence that puts anyone else at the scene of the deaths.

“They know that the husband, Aaron Major, sent me there to a location that he wasn’t supposed to know about,” said Hall.

She says Major called her with information about the incident before it was published anywhere.

“You know, to throw the case out because they don’t have any physical evidence, they have a lot more evidence but he sent me to a location where the bodies were that he should never have known where to send me.”

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they have turned their investigation over to the State Law Enforcement Division, and at this point, they have not heard back from SLED in terms of what they have learned in the investigation.