Fatal auto-vs-pedestrian collision shuts down portion of St. James Ave

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department on Monday shut down a portion of St. James Avenue after a fatal auto-vs-pedestrian collision.
According to the Goose Creek Fire Department, the call came in around 6:55 p.m.
The incident is currently being investigated by the Goose Creek Police Department and the coroner’s office.
News 2 has crews en route to the scene. We have reached out to the Goose Creek Police Department and will provide updates when additional information becomes available.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.