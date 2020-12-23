Fatal auto-vs-pedestrian collision shuts down portion of St. James Ave

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department on Monday shut down a portion of St. James Avenue after a fatal auto-vs-pedestrian collision.

According to the Goose Creek Fire Department, the call came in around 6:55 p.m.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Goose Creek Police Department and the coroner’s office.

News 2 has crews en route to the scene. We have reached out to the Goose Creek Police Department and will provide updates when additional information becomes available.