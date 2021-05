BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is working a fatal Wednesday afternoon collision on Highway 17A near Mountain Pine Road in Moncks Corner.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Highway 17A is being re-routed onto Mountain Pine Road.

Southbound traffic on Highway 17A is being turned around and sent back to Highway 52.

