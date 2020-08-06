2 dead following crash on I-26 after attempting to evade Berkeley County deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-26 westbound at mile marker 198.

According to officials, the crash happened at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The vehicle was attempting to escape the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office when they lost control and overturned on the 198 exit ramp.

There were two occupants in the vehicle and both were determined deceased due to the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident with the help of the MAIT team.