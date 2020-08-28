Fatal two vehicle collision leaving one dead, three injured in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County Thursday night that left one dead and three injured.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the two vehicle collision occurred at 7:18 p.m. on Gants Rd. near Hillcrest Dr.

Officials say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler was was driving North on Gants Rd. when a 1999 Nissan 300ZX traveling South on Gants Rd. crossed the center line striking the Jeep.

The Jeep then ran off the side of the road and struck a ditch. The two occupants of the Jeep were wearing a seatbelt and transported to Trident Medical Center.

The occupants of the Nissan were not wearing a seatbelt leading to the death of the driver of the Nissan and the passenger has been transported to Trident Medical Center with serious injuries.

