SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The coroner’s office identified two victims of a deadly motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend in Berkeley County.

Roger Austin, 44, and Avery Austin, 18, were identified as the victims in the fatal crash that happened Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Cypress Campground Road in Summerville according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2008 Honda motorcycle was headed east on Cypress Campground Road when it ran off the roadway and struck several trees.

The crash is under investigation by troopers.