FBI investigating threat made against Hanahan High School

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI is assisting in an investigation into threats made against Hanahan High School on Wednesday.

The school delayed the start of the school day by two hours after the threats were made and numerous police officers and deputies surrounded this campus, shutting down a position of Murray Boulevard.

A call came to dispatch just before 7:00 a.m.; authorities say a male was making threats against Hanahan High School.

One other call came into the district’s Goose Creek bus office which also threatened the school.

Law enforcement swarmed the area, evacuated the school and secured the campus.

Most of the students were not on campus yet and would not be for a few hours. Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said law enforcement suggested a two-hour delay for the start of school, so they did that as a precaution.

Class was in session by 10:55 a.m.

The investigation is on-going. If it turns out that a student was involved, Dr. Ingram said he wants to do everything they can to punish whoever made the threats.

The investigation is happening now, but if it turns out a student was involved, Dr. Ingram says he wants to do everything they can to punish whoever did this.

“We will take strong as action we can against any student that may have done something like this because I don’t find phone call threats funny,” he said.

One reason the FBI is assisting with this investigation is because there was another similar threat made against Hanahan High about a year or so ago.

Officials are not providing many details at this point regarding the threat.