BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic today in Berkeley County.

Fetter Health Care Network says it is only for those in Phase 1A.

That includes health care workers, people 70 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff and parents of “medically fragile children.”

Tuesday’s clinic goes from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship in Goose Creek. It is located at 358 Liberty Hall Rd.

Vaccinations will be on a first come, first served basis.