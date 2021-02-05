Fetter Health Care hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Berkeley County

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Healthcare will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Berkeley County on February 9 and 11.

Individuals eligible, per Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) guidance include those 65 and older, health care workers, parents of medically fragile/disabled children, long-term care facility residents and staff, and critical essential workers.

Patients will be asked to provide a photo ID verifying age, a badge/professional license/personalized letter from employer to confirm profession, or a signed attestation.

The first clinic will be held February 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Alvin Community Center (2191 Santee River Road). The second will be held on February 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Day Dawn Baptist Church (2057 Highway 45).

