Fetter Health Care hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Healthcare will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Berkeley County on February 9 and 11.

Individuals eligible, per Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) guidance include those 65 and older, health care workers, parents of medically fragile/disabled children, long-term care facility residents and staff, and critical essential workers.

Patients will be asked to provide a photo ID verifying age, a badge/professional license/personalized letter from employer to confirm profession, or a signed attestation.

The first clinic will be held February 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Alvin Community Center (2191 Santee River Road). The second will be held on February 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Day Dawn Baptist Church (2057 Highway 45).

Click here for additional information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES