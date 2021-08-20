Fetter Health hosting vaccine clinic and school supplies drive in Berkeley Co.

Berkeley County News
Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – In need of a COVID-19 vaccine or some school supplies for you kids?

Fetter Health is hosting a free vaccine clinic and school supplies drive Friday in Berkeley County.

The event will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Elijah Wright Family Health Center in Cross located at 1681 Old Highway 6.

They will administer Pfizer Dose 1 shots or Johnson & Johnson shots for those eligible to receive the shot.

There will be an on-site registration process, allowing walk-ins to participate.

