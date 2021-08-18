Fetter Health offering ‘Shots for School Supplies’ in Berkeley County, August 20

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health will host “Shots for School Supplies” on August 20 at Elijah Wright Health Center.

From 2 P.M to 6 P.M., attendants can receive free school supplies in exchange for either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those interested need to bring both a photo identification and insurance card in order to receive a vaccination; walk-ins are welcome.

Individuals at least 18 years old are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while those 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The site is located at 1681 Old Highway 6 in Cross.

For more information, visit fetterhealthcare.org.

