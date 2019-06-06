Fire at Thornhill’s General Store and Lodge may have been related to electrical issue

by: Tim Renaud

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) Officials say a popular bar in Berkeley County is a complete loss following a fire last Friday.

Six fire departments responded to Thornhill’s General Store and Lodge around 6:00 p.m. on May 31st.

According to Chief Scott Grooms with the Eadytown Fire Department, the cause of that fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be arson.

Investigators believe it may be related to electrical issues.

Thornhill’s General Store and Lodge is located one mile from the Santee Cooper lakes and river in Pineville.

