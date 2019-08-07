Fire consumes home in Summerville overnight

Summerville, SC – Fire officials are now investigating a house fire on Elm Village Drive in Summerville.

Fire crews were dispatched to the house in Berkeley County at 10:19 pm Tuesday. When crews arrived on scene to find a house fully engulfed in flames, according to Chief C&B Fire Department Joshua K. Woodall.

The fire took about an hour to get under control, and crews left the scene at 2:30 am, Woodall told News 2.

Source: C&B Fire Department

Several fire departments responded including C&B Fire, Pine Ridge Fire, Whitesville Fire, and Goose Creek City Fire.

No injuries were reported from the homeowner or fire departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to Woodall.