Fire destroyed two boats at a marina in Moncks Corner early Wednesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two boats were destroyed during a fire at a marina in Moncks Corner early Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 8:45 a.m. at the Hidden Cove Marina, which is located just off the Tail Race Canal.

Fire officials told News 2 one boat caught fire, and then flames spread to a neighboring vessel. The first boat sank at the dock – both were destroyed.

One person was living on the boat that sank. We are told that person is being helped by the American Red Cross.

No other boats were involved in the fire. Officials are investigating the cause.