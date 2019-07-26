Fired Berkeley County deputy supervisor may accept position in Georgia

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County’s former deputy supervisor is on track to become the manager of Effingham County, Georgia.

According to the Savannah Morning News, Tim Callanan is the sole finalist for that position.

Berkeley County Council fired Callanan last year after members said he cashed an unauthorized check for nearly $50,000.

Supervisor Bill Peagler reportedly gave Callanan that money without council knowing, saying it was part of a severance package.

Council said that severance package does not exist.