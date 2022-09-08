MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested five individuals after an investigation into illegal drug activity in Moncks Corner.

Agents with the Berkely County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Cicadas Song Drive on Aug. 26 after confirming one of the occupants, Thai Viet Nguyen (37) was selling Fentanyl.

According to BCSO, the following drugs and weapons were found during the search:

57.6 grams of Methamphetamine

51.4 grams of Fentanyl

2.9 grams of Cocaine Base

Approximately 65 Schedule II (Amphetamine & Dextroamphetamine

Approximately 50 Schedule IV (Clonazepam)

Approximately 28 Schedule IV (Alprazolam)

Approximately 11 Schedule IV (Xanax)

Approximately 2 Schedule II (Oxycodone)

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm

Sig Sauer 9mm (REPORTED STOLEN)

Anderson Manufacturing AR-15

Miscellaneous narcotic paraphernalia

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Five residents were arrested on the following charges:

Thai Viet Nguyen, 37- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, three counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, PWID Schedule II, and PWID Schedule IV.

Christopher Hughes, 34- PWID Fentanyl

Bobbie Bacote, 37- PWID Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, PWID Cocaine Base, and an outstanding warrant from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

Heather Newcomb, 29- Possession of Methamphetamine and PWID Cocaine Base

Frederick McCoy, 47- Trafficking Methamphetamine, PWID Schedule II, and PWID Schedule IV narcotics.

The Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force includes Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as members of the Hanahan, Goose Creek, and Moncks Corner police departments.