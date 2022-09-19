CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash involving a box truck.

According to the Cainhoy Fire Department, the incident happened on Cainhoy Road near Hamlin Corner Road shortly before 1:17 p.m.

The first crews on scene found a car trapped in a ditch between a box truck and the woods. The two passengers inside the car were trapped.

Firefighters used rescue tools to pry open the car and get the passengers out.

Five people total were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews from the Charleston Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol provided mutual aid.

The scene was cleared around 4:12 p.m.