Flagging operations to begin for Jedburg Interchange Project until September 3

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction crews will be performing daily flagging operations on Jedburg Road and Old Dairy Road near I-26 for the Jedburg Interchange Project, starting August 30 until September 3.

There will also be one nighttime flagging operation on September 2 from 7 P.M. to 6 A.M.

The construction project involves a new widened bridge on Jedburg Road over I-26, widening of Jedburg Road and median widening of I-26, new on-ramps and off-ramps, closed drainages systems, and roadway pavements.

The project is estimated to complete in fall 2021.

