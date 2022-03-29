BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Sunday, Clements Ferry Road will have nighttime flagging operations and traffic shifts happening on a portion of the roadway, until Wednesday.

The nighttime flagging will happen in up to 1-mile increments from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. between Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge.

There will also be a new traffic pattern with entrances and exits into side roads and neighborhoods having new alignments.

Drivers in the area are reminded to obey traffic signage, speed limits, and message board information as crews work through the area.

The SCDOT 511 mobile app is available to download for updated traffic information.