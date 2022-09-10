GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Legion Post 166 of Goose Creek will host Flags of Honor Across America on Sunday.

Flags of Honor Across America is a local memorial event to honor those impacted by 9/11.

The American Legion says the Sunday event will feature a procession and ceremony.

The procession will include emergency vehicles and a large American flag suspected between ladder trucks. It will arrive at the American Legion around 1:20 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m.

According to Central Berkley Fire and EMS, the event has received a Presidential Proclamation and will be documented by the Smithsonian.

The American Legion Post 166 is located at 116 Howe Hall Road in Goose Creek.