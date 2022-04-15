SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say a Florida man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

Berkeley County deputies received a 911 call about a shooting victim at an address off College Park Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound – they say he died at the scene.

Josue Gonzalez Campos, 18, was arrested after deputies received a call from the Summerville Police Department shortly after 11:00 p.m. saying they had someone who matched the suspect’s description.

He was taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The shooting is under investigation.