BONNEAU, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food distribution is happening Saturday at Macedonia Christian Church in Bonneau.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until supplies run out.

Macedonia Manna Ministries and the Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network are sponsoring the event.

Guests are asked to enter at the Betsy Hole Road entrance left of the sanctuary and respect social distancing guidelines.