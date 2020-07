STEPHENS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern South Carolina Chapter of the National Action Network in Partnership with Believers Temple Church will be having a food distribution drive Friday afternoon.

The drive will begin at 1 p.m. at the church located at 1368 Highway 45 in St. Stephens, S.C.

Due to COVID-19, the drive will be a curbside get it and go pick up. If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to contact Mrs. Jacqualin Yeadon at 843-826-5999.