Forbes article highlights Goose Creek as ‘fastest-growing’ city in Berkeley County

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent article from Forbes shines a light on Goose Creek and how it has become one of the fastest-growing cities in Berkeley County.

In a conversation with the city’s first economic development director, Matt Brady, Forbes outlines the city’s revitalization efforts.

They also looked at the city’s demographics and how they are pulling in developers and businesses.

“We created an ordinance that focuses on infill development,” he says. “And we are encouraging the creative re-use of old buildings,” said Brady in the article by contributor Regina Cole.

He says the Charleston region’s labor pool has grown “three times faster” than the U.S. average and “twice as fast as South Carolina’s average.”

“Goose Creek’s economy has long been supported by military bases, including the Naval Weapons Station Charleston, which is located within the city,” wrote Cole. “The economy and the population have grown as companies like Boeing, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Bosch have located here.”

Cole also acknowledges that the Port of Charleston, which has the deepest harbor on the east coast, has been another driver for the area’s economy.

