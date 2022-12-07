BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board Chairman Mac McQuillin said recently the board terminated Superintendent Deon Jackson for multiple reasons – from low academic performance to what he called frayed relationships with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

But former board chairman David Barrow disagrees with the decision and said the board violated district policy when it comes to how the firings took place.

Barrow said the district was requiring SLED and DSS to follow laws and policies designed to protect students and district privacy.

He believes interim superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon, who was hired to replace Jackson, does not have the proper state certification for the job.

“Individual board members exercise authority, over district affairs, only when voting to take action or when delegated that authority by the board,” said Barrow as he read part of the policy that he said McQuillin violated when he prearranged the firings and the new hires.

“Mr. McQuillin has violated this policy multiple times during the last month,” he said. “Mr.McQuillin telephoned Dr. Anthony Dixon days before the board meeting and asked if he was still interested in being superintendent. Mr. McQuillin telephoned Dr. Tiffany Richardson on Tuesday, November 15 at 1:20 PM and told her that the majority of the board had decided to terminate her without cause. Mr. McQuillin telephoned superintendent Jackson on Sunday, November 13 at 10 AM and informed him that he was going to be terminated.”

Barrow said these are just some of the times he believes McQuillin violated the district policy.

Barrow said a celebration for former superintendent Deon Jackson is planned for Thursday night at the Moncks Corner AME church at 6:30 p.m.

District lawyer Dr. Tonya Richardson was also fired.