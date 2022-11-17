BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County School Board member is speaking out about a recent controversial meeting that took place Tuesday night.

Kristin Tanner, who represented District 9, said it wasn’t necessarily the things that happened during that meeting that caused the problem, it was the manner in which they happened.

At the center of the shakeup is Attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson who was hired after the old school board took over two years ago.

The law firm that replaced her Tuesday night, is the same one Richard replaced following the 2020 election.

Superintendent Deon Jackson was hired by that new board after former Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingraham retired.

Tanner said what happened during Tuesday night’s meeting was a different situation.

She said that when her board took over, they announced the job was open and interviewed multiple candidates before deciding to hire Deon Jackson as superintendent.

“What do you say to people who say voters elected a new board to make some changes and these are some of the changes they’ve decided to make?”

“So, I get that they want to make some changes, however, they are the school board. They are part of the people that put in the processes, and they did not follow their very own processes.”