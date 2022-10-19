BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving under the influence.

Records from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County show DeWitt was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department.

His charges include driving under the influence (2nd) and open container of beer/wine.

Dewitt was previously arrested in December 2014 by the South Carolina Highway Patrol after authorities said he struck the rear of another vehicle at the intersection of Red Bank Road and Henry Brown Boulevard and fled the scene.

At the time, he was charged with DUI and leaving scene of collision involving personal injury.

DeWitt later sent a letter to then-Governor Nikki Haley tendering his resignation in February 2015. Gov. Haley accepted his resignation the same day.

News 2 has reached out to the Goose Creek Police Department for additional details on the latest arrest. Count on 2 for updates.