BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County Supervisor Dan Davis passed away Tuesday, according to his obituary.

Davis was 72 years old.

He served two terms as Berkeley County Supervisor and ran for a third.

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 followed by a funeral service Wednesday, June 21. Both will take place at J Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel.

An interment will also take place Wednesday at Carolina Memorial Gardens.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.