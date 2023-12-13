BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – A former Moncks Corner teacher is behind bars after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials say the man allegedly sent a nude photo to the juvenile.

Andrew Lamar Butler, 28, was arrested and charged with disseminating obscene materials to a person under 18 years of age, according to information provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler was previously a teacher a St. John’s Christian Academy in Moncks Corner. Officials said he has not been at the school since October.

During an investigation, Berkeley County detectives reviewed early case details with detectives from the Moncks Corner Police Department and “began investigating at what location(s) the crime may have occurred.”

Authorities determined Butler sent the photo to the victim while he was at his Berkeley County home.

An investigation is ongoing to determine if there are other victims. Officials with the sheriff’s office say there are possibly more charges pending against Butler.

Butler is being housed at the Berkeley County Detention Center.