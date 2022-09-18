MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn on Saturday.

Berkeley County Government invited the public to celebrate Colonial Day and the opening of Fort Fair Lawn on September 24.

According to county officials, Berkeley County is known for its connections to the Revolutionary War. The county says 32 battles were fought in Berkeley County during the war.

Fort Fair Lawn’s history dates to more than 240 years ago when the British took over the Fair Lawn Plantation and turn it into a British fort.

Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, will open to the public on Saturday.

The grand opening event will feature the following:

Guided fort tours (offered every half hour from 10:35 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.)

Costumed reenactors

Candle making (11 a.m.)

Indigo dying (12:35 p.m.)

Nature walk (11:30 a.m.)

Berkeley County Bookmobile

Sweetgrass baskets

Native birds and plants talk

Revolutionary War artillery battery

Colonial medicine

History lectures (10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.)

Food trucks and local vendors

Tickets for the event can be bought on Eventbrite or upon arrival (cash only).

Tickets are $5 per person. Children under age 6 can enter for free.