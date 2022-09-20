GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berekely County Library System (BCLS) and Lutheran Services Carolinas are hosting an informational event for prospective foster families.

The drop-in event will be at the Goose Creek Library on September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Guests can ask questions about the foster system and hear from Robbie Dent, who works as a foster family recruiter.

According to Dent, there are over 3,000 children in South Carolina’s foster care system. Officials hope the event will inspire more people to open their homes to children in need.

Registration is not required.